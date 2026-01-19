Team Bengal shines at 69th National School Games gymnastics meet

Kolkata: Team Bengal has excelled in the 69th National School Games in Gymnastics competition held in Kolkata recently.

Debasmita Halder from Bankura has won twin gold medals in the under-19 Rhythmic Gymnastics with Club and Ribbon event for girls, and at the same time has bagged third position in the All India Rhythmic Gymnastics in the individual category.

In the same competition, Hiya Parveen has won a silver medal in the Under-17 years Ball event and Upma Kumar has bagged silver in the Clubs event. West Bengal has dominated the National School Artistic Gymnastics competition for boys and girls in the under-17 years and under-19 years categories. Students from West Bengal’s under-17 and under-19 years boys’ and girls’ artistic gymnastics teams won gold medals in both the team and individual competitions. Soham Majumdar secured first place in the Pommel Horse gymnastics event in the Under-19 years boys’ category, while Gaurav Chakraborty secured first place in the Floor Exercise event in the Under-19 boys’ category.

In the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus Championships, Premanshu Bera from Bengal secured first place in the Floor Exercise and Rings events in the under-17 boys’ category. In the under-17 girls’ category, Oindrila Golui secured second place in the Vault event. Tora Sani secured first place in the Uneven Bars event and third place in the Balance Beam event. In the Under-19 girls’ category, Soumili Karar secured first place in the Floor Exercise and Uneven Bars events, and second place in the vault event. Zinia Debnath won first place in the Balancing Beam event.

Suman Dutta has secured first place in the Rings event in the Under-19 boys’ category, while in the Table Vault event, Kaushik Mondal and Gaurav Chakraborty from Bengal secured second and third positions, respectively.

Bijon Sarkar, Convener of Gymnastics, 69th National School Games, stated that the West Bengal state school team has secured seventh position at the national level this year, just like last year. “Bengal is ahead in Volleyball, Swimming, Table Tennis, Gymnastics, and Yoga. I hope that with the inspiration of our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and the right guidance of Education Minister Bratya Basu, Bengal will achieve even more success in the field of sports in the future,” he added.