Teachers who rejoined after SSC ruling allege delay in salary release

BALURGHAT: Following a court directive related to the School Service Commission (SSC) examination, at least 65 teachers in South Dinajpur district have returned to their previous jobs. Of them, around 20 have rejoined as primary school teachers. However, even after two months, their salaries have not been released, triggering allegations of administrative delay. Nevertheless, district authorities have claimed that steps are being taken to resolve the issue.

The SSC examination process for high school teacher recruitment had remained mired in controversy for a long period. In the wake of the legal battle, the court ruled that affected candidates could opt to return to their former posts. Acting on this order, several teachers who had lost their high school teaching jobs rejoined primary schools in different parts of South Dinajpur. The process of rejoining was carried out between November and December 2025.

Despite completing all formalities, many of the reinstated teachers alleged that they are yet to receive their salaries. A primary school teacher, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that those who rejoined other government services after the court order did not face similar problems. “Only the teachers who returned to primary education are facing this issue. Others have been paid without any complications,” the teacher claimed.

According to sources, in the District Primary School Council (DPSC), documents related to the newly rejoined primary teachers have been forwarded to Kolkata for necessary approval. Once the process is completed at the state level, the release of salaries is expected. However, a majority of the affected teachers have complained that the delay in completing the process has caused serious financial distress.

While admitting that there is a salary-related complication, DPSC chairman Santosh Hansda rejected allegations of delay on the part of the district administration. He asserted that all required documents were sent promptly whenever they were sought by the authorities in Kolkata. “There was no delay in sending the papers. As soon as information was asked for, the documents were forwarded,” Hansda said.

The teachers, meanwhile, continue to wait for an early resolution, urging the authorities to expedite the process and ensure that their pending salaries are released at the earliest.