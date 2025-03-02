Teachers to sport badges condemning attack on Bratya Basu

Kolkata: The teachers of all state-run schools in Dum Dum Constituency will be performing their duties on Monday by sporting a badge signifying condemnation of the incident of manhandling of state Education minister Bratya Basu at Jadavpur University (JU) campus on Saturday. Dum Dum happens to be the constituency from where Basu is an elected MLA.

The Higher Secondary examination starts from Monday and most of the schools in Dum Dum will be acting as examination centres. Hence, the invigilators will be sporting such condemnation badges while discharging their duty. “It will be a silent protest, be it holding classes or performing examination duties and we assure that there will be no inconvenience to students in our programme,” said a teacher of a Higher Secondary school at Dum Dum. Sanjoy Barua, headmaster of Naraindass Bangur Memorial Multipurpose School where the Education minister was an alumni said all school administrative activities, including invigilation, will be carried out with utmost dedication but everybody will be sporting a batch with ‘Chii- Dhikkar’ (condemnation) written on it. “It is our duty to stand by our alumni and our reaction will be the same if any of our alumni go through such a situation,” Barua added.

The president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Chiranjib Bhattacharjee will be visiting a number of schools to supervise the arrangements of the Higher Secondary examination. Bhattacharjee also happens to be an alumni of Naraindass Bangur Memorial Multipurpose School and his visit will commence from his own school.

Basu was manhandled and injured and his car was vandalised when a massive extreme Left-wing student protest erupted at the Jadavpur University (JU) on Saturday. Members of CPI(M) students wing SFI and other extreme Left-wing student organisations gheraoed Basu and damaged the windscreen of his vehicle to press for their demands for declaring students’ union election in the state at the earliest. Basu went to the JU campus to attend the annual general meeting of West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA).