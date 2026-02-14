Teachers seek 10 more days for Madhyamik script evaluation

Kolkata: A section of teachers has demanded that the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education extend the time allotted for Madhyamik script evaluation by at least 10 days, citing pressure caused by a tight assessment schedule that gives examiners only 7–10 days to submit the first batch of scripts.



Teachers said many examiners are required to assess answer scripts for Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, and Class XI second-semester examinations within a short span, while the number of examiners has not increased significantly.

Chandan Garai, secretary of the All Post Graduate Teachers’ Welfare Association, said the present schedule leaves little time for proper assessment.

“The duration needs to be increased. At least 10 more days are required, as many of the same teachers are evaluating Madhyamik, Higher Secondary and Class XI second-semester scripts at the same time,” he said. According to the board’s schedule, Bengali, English, History, and Geography answer scripts will be distributed on February 15, with the first batch to be submitted to head examiners on February 22, giving about seven days for evaluation.

The second batch will be submitted on March 5, with the first batch reaching the board on March 2 and the second on March 11. Online marks submission is scheduled for March 13.

For Mathematics, Physical Science, and Life Science, answer scripts will be distributed on February 22, and the first batch will reach head examiners on March 2, giving about eight days for evaluation. The second batch will be submitted on March 11, with the first batch reaching the board on March 10 and the second on March 17. Online marks submission is scheduled for March 19.

For optional elective subjects, distribution will be held on February 28, and the first batch will be submitted to head examiners on March 10, giving about 10 days

for evaluation. The second batch will be submitted on March 23, with the first batch reaching the board on March 18 and the second on April 1. Online marks submission is scheduled for April 3.

Overall, examiners are getting roughly seven to 10 days for the first batch and 17 to 23 days for the second batch.

The Madhyamik examinations were held from February 2 to February 12. About 1,376 head examiners and 52,000 examiners will take part in the evaluation process. Results are expected within the usual 90-day timeframe.