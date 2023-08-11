Teachers’ posting scam: HC allows CBI to question 350 teachers

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate 350 teachers in connection with the teachers’ posting scam.

The court directed to make the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a party in this case as well.

On Friday, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay mentioned that CBI is allowed to continue with the investigation and if the agency thinks it necessary, they can quiz the 350 teachers who were allegedly given money to get their choice of posting.

The High Court also allowed the accused teachers to collect the documents related to the case if they want to for which they will have to publish advertisements in at least one vernacular and one english daily newspaper, along with the name and phone number of the lawyer and other details of the case. Justice Gangopadhyay further mentioned that the process must be completed within seven days. The next date of hearing for the case has been scheduled on August 28.

It may be mentioned that on July 25, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered a CBI probe into the posting scam and directed the central agency to interrogate the former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya at the Presidency Correctional Home immediately that night. Later, Bhattacharya moved Supreme Court with citing that he is not a party in the posting scam case. Though the apex court had given a stay on interrogating Bhattacharya, CBI was not directed to

stop the investigation.