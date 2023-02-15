Teachers locked up for replacing mid-day meal food

The teachers of Amrity Colony Primary School in Kazigram Gram Panchayat under the English Bazar police station were locked up in a room for several hours by the villagers for serving low quality food to the students. Allegations were leveled that the teachers used to consume good portions of meat and fine rice from the midday meal funds and the students were given coarse rice and scrap portions of chicken. Later the police reached the school, freed the teachers and brought the situation under control.