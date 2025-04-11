‘Teachers’ job loss to have a domino effect on Dooars tourism industry’

Jalpaiguri: The recent Supreme Court directive cancelling the jobs of 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff has triggered deep concerns among tourism stakeholders in the Dooars region.

The court order is expected to significantly impact the upcoming summer tourist season — a period that typically sees a large influx of vacationing teachers and their families.

Tourism operators across the region, from resort owners to jungle safari organisers, fear substantial losses. “This verdict has not only dealt a blow to the education sector but also is set to affect tourism,” said several stakeholders and local residents.

For years, families — especially those of schoolteachers — have taken advantage of the summer break to visit popular destinations like Gorumara and Jaldapara National Parks. Their visits have supported the local economy, benefitting countless workers in hotels, travel services, and amusement parks.

Now, with 26,000 teaching staff losing their jobs, tourism entrepreneurs say the domino effect will be severe.

Tarun Sarkar, a local tour operator, expressed concern: “Every year, as soon as the summer vacation begins, we see a surge in bookings from teachers and their families. But now, the situation has changed. Just this week, 8 to 10 bookings through my company were cancelled — all from school teachers. We are refunding their advance payments and offering to adjust them if they reschedule.”

Biplab De, joint secretary of the Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Society, echoed the sentiment. “This job cancellation is a major psychological and financial shock for affected families. It’s already reflected in early cancellations at hotels and resorts, particularly in the Dooars. While Kalimpong hasn’t seen many cancellations yet, we expect the trend to follow. This will undoubtedly hurt the summer tourism economy,” De said.

The school summer vacation is expected to begin in late April or early May. As of now, nearly 80 per cent of resort accommodations across Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong have been booked — but cancellations are rising.