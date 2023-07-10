Teachers’ job case: SC allows ED to quiz Abhishek

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to summon Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee with regard to the teacher recruitment scam probe. The apex court refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court’s order passed on May 18.



Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha were hearing the petition filed by Banerjee against the High Court’s order.

On May 18, High Court dismissed Banerjee’s plea to recall HC’s order permitting CBI and ED to interrogate him. Moreover, a Rs 25 lakh fine was imposed on him.

According to news media reports, the SC observed that the High Court has “duly applied its mind”. While refusing to interfere, the SC also reportedly observed that doing so would “stifle the investigation at an incipient stage”, according to a news report.

It has been reported that the Bench allowed the petitioner to avail of other legal remedies. “...we leave it open to the petitioner to pursue all remedies available under law, including the remedy under Section 482 CrPC, since the earlier order passed on April 13 came to be issued while hearing petitions filed in the public interest in the exercise of suo motu jurisdiction. We hence clarify that in the event if the petitioner takes recourse to such remedies as available under law, the observations which are contacted in the order date April 13 or in the impugned order dates May 18 shall not come in the way,” it was reportedly observed.