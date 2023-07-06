Teachers’ job case: Babita Sarkar moves HC again

Kolkata: Babita Sarkar who was dismissed on the orders of Calcutta High Court has again moved the Single Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay again seeking necessary director to publish the answer sheet and detailed merit list of the 2016 class XI-XII recruitment exam.



The hearing of the case is expected to be heard on Friday.

Babita’s lawyer, Firdous Shamim on Thursday said that in the recruitment process of class XI and XII in 2016 about 5500 people were recruited. Later CBI during the investigation recovered 907 OMR sheets which were tampered with. Among them, 103 names were in the waiting list. Babita’s appeal was made to find out who has got jobs and where in 2016.

It may be mentioned that Babita had gotten a job after Paresh Adhikari’s daughter Ankita Adhikari was dismissed. Later another woman Anamika Roy challenged Babita’s recruitment. After hearing this, Babita was dismissed and Anamika was given the job.