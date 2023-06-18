Teachers, guardians demand morning school owing to continuing heatwave

Raiganj: After the extended summer vacation of around one and half months owing to extensive heat, the schools in the state opened on 15 June. However, the heat wave still prevails in the North Dinajpur district. Mercury during the day is crossing the 41-degree C mark. The children in the schools are falling sick owing to the heat. With these conditions prevailing, Teachers’ Associations and guardians have appealed to hold school in the morning till the weather is conducive.



“The schools have reopened after summer vacation but the temperature continues to soar and is higher than the previous month. We urge the school authorities to hold morning school for students for around a fortnight. Classes could commence at 7.30 am and end before 12 noon,” stated Sanjib Ghosh, guardian.

The Secretary of All Bengal Primary Teachers Association Nirmal Bose said: “Temperatures started to soar in April in South Bengal districts. The state government announced summer vacation for the schools in the state in May. During the first part of May weather in North Bengal districts is not as hot as South Bengal. So the students of North Bengal usually can attend school during this period. They need summer vacation from the 1st week of June. Now mercury is crossing 41 degrees C during day time. The humidity in the air is high. The students in the classrooms are feeling suffocated and are becoming sick. We have placed a demand to the District Inspector of schools to allow morning shift classes in school for at least up to 15 July.”

The President of the Primary Teachers Cell of TMC Gauranga Chouhan said: “Many students in the school fainted in class owing to excessive heat. The teachers cannot hold classes l after 1 PM in many places. So we urged the DI of school to hold schools in the morning.”