Teachers’ Day celebrated at Roy Villa with gusto

: Reverend Swami Girishanandaji Maharaj, vice-president of entire Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission arrived at the RKM Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre, Roy Villa, Darjeeling on Wednesday. He will return to Belur Math, Howrah on September 11.

“On September 9 and 10, Reverend Maharaj will be giving Mantra Initiations to spiritual seekers,” stated Swami Mahatapananda, Secretary of the Nivedita Educational Center. In Darjeeling, the Maharaj was welcomed by children of Gadadhar Abhyudaya Prakalpa (GAP). ‘Khadas’ (traditional scarf) were offered to him. GAP is an integrated child development project of the Ashrama. It includes regular and moral education, physical training and nutritious food is also provided to the students. The children of GAP observed Teachers’ Day at the Roy Villa on Tuesday. From decorating to chalking out the cultural programme, children played the leading roles. The programme began with vedic chanting followed by traditional ‘khada arpan’ to the holy trio, Sister Nivedita and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishan, a birthday cake was also cut.

Monks of the Centre addressed the gathering. All the teachers were felicitated by the students. A cultural programme was staged along with drama, recitation, singing and dancing. The programme concluded with a feast for the children and teachers.