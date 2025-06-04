Teachers’ convention on value education held in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: A one-day teachers’ convention on value education was held in Darjeeling on Monday, drawing together scholars, educators and spiritual leaders to explore the relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals in modern education. Hosted by the Shree Ramakrishna BT College (SRKBT), it was organised in collaboration with Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur Math and its alumni association, the convention formed part of the broader Vivekananda Sammelan and aimed to promote a values-based approach to education. Shree Ramakrishna BT College was established on November 13, 1957 by the Ramakrishna Vedanta Ashram.

The event opened with an address by Swami Santeshananda, who set a philosophical tone by emphasising the enduring significance of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. A series of thought-provoking lectures followed, each addressing a different facet of value-based education. Avijit Maity focused on building self-confidence and self-respect among both students and teachers, while Prof. Khiran Suba, IQAC coordinator at SRKBT, explored the educational philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, advocating for a synthesis of moral and intellectual development. Prof Vikram Rai of St. Joseph College, Darjeeling, spoke on the social and psychological pressures faced by students, drawing attention to the growing need for mental health support in academic settings. Offering a student’s perspective, Dewakar Sharma presented on “assimilation of heart, head and hand”, echoing Swami Vivekananda’s holistic view of education. Shuvendu Majumder underscored the significance of cultural awareness and tradition in shaping student values, while Sherop Bhutia of Darjeeling Government College highlighted teachers’ ethical responsibilities through the lens of Vivekananda’s teachings. The final academic session was led by Swami Mahaprajnananda, who offered insights into “values in teacher’s life: the ideal teacher”, blending spiritual ideals with practical guidance for educators. Alongside the lectures, the convention also featured cultural performances. The hill town has a strong connection with Swami Vivekananda. The Swamiji had visited Darjeeling, then a renowned health sanatorium, four times in between the years 1897 and 1901, mainly to recoup.