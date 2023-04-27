Teachers’ body to hold campaign seeking CM’s appointment as Chancellor of state-run universities

All Bengal State Government College Teachers’ Association will conduct a signature campaign in support of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee becoming the Chancellor of the state universities.

“We will collect the signatures and hold a core meeting. Thereafter we plan on meeting the Governor,” the association’s General Secretary Swapan Sarkar said.

The Association had held a press conference at Press Club Kolkata on Wednesday.

The representatives gave a detailed overview on the steps taken by the state government in benefitting the educational institutions across the state. All Bengal State Government College Teachers’ Association stated that since 2011 to date, has established 31 state government general degree colleges and 30 universities, which is the highest compared to years before 2011.

The association also stated that the state government’s implementation of several developmental and supportive projects, including Kanyashree and Students’ Credit Card, helped students across state.

While addressing the press, the association representative highlighted the establishment of centres of Satyendranath Thakur Civil Service Study Centre by the state government at different college campuses across the state for grooming of students for civil service examination.