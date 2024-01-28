Teachers at school in Narendrapur assaulted; Min seeks report

Kolkata: A group of people allegedly entered Balrampur MN Vidyamandir at Narendrapur Police Station area in South 24-Parganas and attacked teachers on Saturday. Reacting to the incident, state Education minister Bratya Basu said that no one will be spared. According to a news agency, a teacher at the school was accused of raping an eighth-grade student in the school. The mob attack was allegedly a reaction to the incident. However, the headmaster has reportedly denied the allegations. Reportedly, videos of the incident had gone viral on social media.

“No one will be spared. I will seek a report and action will be taken,” state Education minister Bratya Basu said.