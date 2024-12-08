Teachers’ associations demands fast publication of Madhyamik test papers

Kolkata: Several teachers’ associations in Bengal have called for the swift publication of the test paper for the 2025 Madhyamik (secondary) examinations, scheduled to be held from February 10 to 22.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) annually releases test paper books for the Madhyamik examinations, which include selected question papers from the selection tests conducted by the affiliated schools. Each year, schools are required to submit their Class X Selection Test question papers to the Board immediately after the exams, which were held from November 21 to 30 this year. While sources from the Board have confirmed that the process of preparing the test papers is nearing completion, no specific date has been set for their release. Soudipta Das, secretary of the Collegium of Assistant Headmasters and Headmistresses, stressed the need for timely publication. “The exams are set to begin on February 10. If the test papers are not published by mid-December, they will not reach students in time through the usual distribution channels,” he said. “Without timely publication, the test papers will not be beneficial to students.”

Echoing similar concerns, Kinkar Adhikari, general secretary of Shikshanuragi Aikya Mancha, expressed frustration. “Despite the considerable funds spent annually on preparing government-issued test papers, they often reach students too late, by which time their enthusiasm has waned. This recurring issue has not been addressed, even though private test papers are already available in the market, and students have started purchasing them,” he said.

Chandan Garai, secretary of the All Bengal Post Graduate Teachers Welfare Association, added: “The delayed publication of test papers reduces their significance.”