Teachers’ associations criticise move, demand more funds

Kolkata: The Central government has issued an advisory recommending a 10 per cent reduction in cooking oil use in mid-day meals under the PM Poshan scheme to tackle childhood obesity. However, teachers’ associations in Bengal have criticised the move, demanding an increase in funding to ensure nutritious meals for school students.

The advisory, issued by the department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Education, follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 and Mann Ki Baat, where he expressed concerns over rising obesity among school children. A Lancet Journal report cited in the directive states that the number of overweight children aged 5-19 in India increased from 0.4 million in 1990 to 12.5 million in 2022, particularly among boys and urban students. “The PM has highlighted this trend and has suggested practical advice, including the importance of reducing cooking oil by 10 per cent in day-to-day food,” the directive reads.

To raise awareness, schools have been urged to conduct sessions on nutrition, invite experts and organise activities like essay competitions, quizzes and cooking demonstrations. They have also been asked to promote exercise and yoga to encourage a healthier lifestyle among students.

The government has also asked schools to train cook-cum-helpers of mid-day meals in reducing oil usage. An advisory has also been issued and states and union territories have been asked to implement it and submit an action-taken report to the Centre.

However, West Bengal teachers’ associations argue that reducing oil alone will not improve nutrition.

“Instead of cutting oil, the government should increase the budget so that schools can buy better quality ingredients,” said Chandan Garai, secretary of the All Post Graduate Teachers Welfare Association.

Animesh Halder, South 24-Parganas district secretary of the Secondary Teachers and Employees Association, said: “The primary issue with the mid-day meal programme is proper allocation and monitoring. The existing guidelines are not always followed due to a lack of neutral and effective inspections. While the new advisory raises an important health concern, ensuring healthy meals requires proper funding and strict supervision.”