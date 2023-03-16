Teachers assaulted while trying to prevent malpractice

Malda: The headmaster and other teachers were attacked and wounded by a group of higher secondary examinees at the Rathbari High School under the Mothabari police station for obstructing them to use chits.



A mobile phone was also recovered from a candidate in the examination hall. The kin of the candidates tried to enter the venue. A huge contingent of police and BDO Kaliachak 2 reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

An hour into the second language paper of the HS exam on Thursday, the headmaster of that school went to exam hall 202 B and snatched chits from some candidates. He also seized a mobile phone from a candidate. This sparked a heated exchange of words between the them. Others joined him. A female teacher was roughed up and the headmaster was beaten up in the confusion. The police reached the spot and controlled the situation. The headmaster, Samanway Sarkar, said: “Those boys are from Bangitola High School. They physically assaulted me when I went to take the mobile. A police complaint will be lodged.”