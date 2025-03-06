Teachers’ assault case: HS Council to suspend exams of 9 students

Raiganj: Officials from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have identified nine students involved in the assault of teachers during the Higher Secondary examinations at Chamagram High School in Malda. The council has announced that these students’ examinations will be cancelled upon proper identification and they will be barred from appearing in the examinations for the next two years.

Additionally, headmasters of two schools will be issued showcause notices, said Chiranjit Bhattacharya, the Chairman of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education during a press briefing at Raiganj Circuit House on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Chamagram High School in the Baishnabnagar area of Malda district. Students from Kamditola High Madrasa, Char Sujapur High School and Parlalpur High School were assigned to this examination centre. Tensions escalated when teachers conducted mandatory security checks at the main gate to prevent unfair practices during the examination. A group of examinees protested these checks, leading to a violent confrontation that left six teachers seriously injured.

In response to the incident, a large police force from Baishnabnagar was deployed to restore order. The injured teachers received medical attention at a local health centre. The WBCHSE, upon reviewing CCTV footage, identified 9 students involved in the assault. Chiranjit Bhattacharya condemned the incident and stated: “Such incidents are unexpected. Out of 2,089 examination centres in Bengal, this untoward incident occurred at only one centre. The students of Kamditola Higher Secondary School were responsible for the violence. Exams at all other centres proceeded peacefully. We have preliminary identified 9 students who had involvement with the teacher’s assault. Very soon their examinations will be cancelled after proper investigation. Headmasters of two schools will be showcaused soon. If the students damage property of any school during the last date of examination, compensation will be claimed from the school authorities of the unruly students.”