Teachers are architects of new generation taking forward the society, says Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday expressed their heartiest wishes to the members of the teaching community and also paid tribute to former

President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary day is being observed as Teachers’ Day all over the country.

Taking to her X handle, Mamata said that teachers are the main architects who build the new generation taking forward the society. Offering her heartiest wishes to all members of the teaching community in schools, higher educational institutions, Banerjee paid homage to Dr Radhakrishnan.

In a post on X, she wrote: “On this auspicious occasion, let me offer my best wishes to all teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutions who lit up the path of the new generation with their guidance, knowledge and wisdom. The teachers are the architects of the new generation.”

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on X said: “Education is the light that dispels ignorance and forms the foundation of a progressive and enlightened society. Today, I pay my heartfelt homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a visionary philosopher and statesman, whose life and ideals embody the transformative power of knowledge and values.” “On this Teachers’ Day, we bow to the guiding lights who sow seeds of learning, instill confidence and build the foundation of a brighter tomorrow,” Abhishek added.

Chief Minister Banerjee on Thursday felicitated the toppers of Class X and XII examinations from the state, CBSE, and ICSE boards.

During the event, she said that she was proud to have acknowledged the extraordinary contributions of 73 teachers in the field of education in Bengal at Thursday’s event by presenting them with the ‘Siksha Ratna’ award. Additionally, 12 schools in the State were honoured as ‘Sera Vidyalaya’ for their overall excellence in academics and sports. She also honoured 387 meritorious

students who secured a place in the merit lists of this year’s Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, Alim, Fazil, High-Madrasah, ICSE, ISC, CBSE (Class 10 and 12), Joint Entrance, and Vocational examinations.