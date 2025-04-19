Teacher training prog launched in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: In a significant educational initiative, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the North Dinajpur Sarva Shiksha Mission (SSA) have jointly launched a teacher training programme aimed at enhancing English language learning interest among Rajbanshi students in North Dinajpur district. This programme commenced on April 18 in Raiganj.

The training involves 20 English teachers who are being equipped over a three-day period with strategies to effectively teach English to Rajbanshi students. The goal is to alleviate students’ apprehension towards the English language and foster greater interest in its learning. The sessions are being conducted at a private hall in Raiganj.

Dipak Kumar Roy, Vice Chancellor of Raiganj University, inaugurated the training programme. Somnath Chakraborty, district coordinator of North Dinajpur SSA, stated: “Recent studies indicate a decline in English language interest among Rajbanshi students, potentially impacting their higher education prospects.

This training aims to reverse that trend by empowering teachers with effective methodologies.”

Manish Pandey, director of Professional Outreach English Tutors affiliated with NCERT, emphasised the programme’s significance, noting that it is the first-of-its-kind in the state and said: “We recognised that fear of English has led Rajbanshi students to avoid the language, which could set them back academically.

This initiative is designed to boost their interest and remove that fear. We have plans to expand the programme to other districts in the near future.”