Teacher, staff grievances: Primary Edu Board forms appeal panel

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has formed a five-member appeal committee to address grievances of teachers and staff.



Durga Khaitan, a member of the West Bengal Judicial Service (WBJS), has been appointed as the chairman of this committee.

Formed under the provisions of the West Bengal Primary Education Act, 1973, the committee is tasked with hearing and deciding appeals from teachers and non-teaching staff adversely affected by decisions of the Primary School Council or the Board.

According to rule 91(5), the committee will handle appeals from teachers or non-teaching staff of primary schools under the control of a Primary School Council; staff members, excluding the Secretary and Finance Officer, of a Primary School Council; and staff members, excluding the Secretary and Finance Officer, of the Board.

Goutam Pal, Chairman of WBBPE, stated: “Our act provides for the constitution of an appeal committee.

If a teacher or non-teaching staff of a primary school or DPSC staff has grievances, they can approach the appeal committee before going to court. This appeal committee is completely autonomous. The Chairman appointed was the District Judge of Kalimpong and has now joined us.”

The committee’s formation was notified in the Kolkata Gazette on September 20. Other members include Alok Kumar Shukla, Assistant Teacher of Adarsh Vidyalaya, Janbazar; Subarna Kumar Mandal, Head Teacher of Kuthirpara Primary School, Hooghly; Udayan Bhowmik, Deputy Director of School Education, West Bengal; and the District Inspector of School (Primary),

South 24 Parganas.