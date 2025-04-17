Teacher shortage disrupts studies at Raiganj school

Raiganj: Education at Maharajahaat High School in North Dinajpur district has been disrupted following the recent termination of ten teachers along with the sole Group-D staff member, as per a Supreme Court directive. This reduction has left the school with 38 teachers responsible for educating 3,031 students, leading to considerable challenges in maintaining academic standards.

The situation at Maharajahaat High School underscores the wider implications of judicial decisions on school staff and the urgent need for administrative interventions to ensure uninterrupted education for students.

Notably, the school currently lacks teachers for Political Science and Education, leaving students without guidance in these subjects.

The absence of Group-D staff has further strained operations, with the school’s only clerk, Sahinur Islam, assuming additional responsibilities such as opening classrooms, distributing examination materials and ringing the school bell, alongside his clerical duties. Islam expressed that it is exhaustive, noting that some teachers have been assisting him to manage the increased workload.

Acting Headmaster Jitendra Nath Mahanta acknowledged the adverse impact on both academic and administrative functions and stated: “We plan to report the situation to the District Inspector of Schools and convene a meeting with the school managing committee to address these challenges promptly.”