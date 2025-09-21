Teacher recruitment exam: Preliminary answer keys for classes XI-XII released

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the preliminary model answer keys for the recruitment examination of assistant teachers for Classes XI and XII, conducted on September 14.

The keys, published late on Saturday night, cover 36 subjects. They have been uploaded in a master series format, with six such series spanning the subjects.

Each question in the master series has been mapped to the four sets of question papers—A, B, C and D. For example, question no. 1 in the master series for subjects including anthropology, sociology, economics, physics and Hindi corresponds to question no. 50 in set A, no. 21 in set B, no. 55 in set C and no. 19 in set D. Candidates may submit objections or suggestions to the preliminary keys for both Classes IX-X, published on September 16 and Classes XI-XII until September 25. A fee of Rs 100 per question is applicable and each objection must be supported by two authentic academic references.

Submissions must be made through the application portal, and fees will be refunded if the objections are upheld.

The WBSSC has stated that expert committees constituted under Rule 11 of the 2025 Rules for assistant teacher recruitment will scrutinise the objections, and their decisions will be final.

Once the final answer keys are published, OMR sheet evaluation will commence, followed by the publication of shortlisted candidates for interviews and lecture demonstrations. Interviews are expected to begin in November.