Teacher held for using forged documents to obtain loan

Kolkata: A primary school teacher was arrested on Wednesday afternoon by the cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly obtaining a personal loan using forged documents.



The woman identified as Payel Mondal was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody for five days.

According to sources, during the middle of last year, Mondal, a school teacher at a primary school of Kashipur in South 24-Parganas had appealed for a personal loan of Rs 3 lakh through an agency from a private bank. After a few days, the loan was sanctioned and the amount was disbursed to Mondal’s State Bank of India (SBI) account. Sources informed that after obtaining the loan, the private bank noticed that the Easy Monthly Instalment (EMI) was not paid for a few months. While scrutinising the documents, the private bank authorities found that Mondal had used the PAN Card and Aadhar Card of another woman whose name is the same but the photo was different.

Immediately a complaint was lodged at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station against Mondal.

During the probe, cops gathered evidence and finally on Wednesday she was arrested from her residence in Kasba.

Police are further probing to find out who else is connected with this fraud and if any organised gang is active to cheat the banks.