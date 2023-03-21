Teacher held for sexual harassment of tribal student

ALIPURDUAR: The headmaster of a school in Alipurduar district has been accused of sexually harassing a tribal girl student of the school in an empty computer room. On Monday, the head teacher allegedly took the student to an empty computer room of the school and sexually harassed her.



After returning home, the student immediately disclosed the matter to her mother. The victim’s family then lodged a written complaint at the police station.

Based on the written complaint, the accused head teacher, Soumitra Mandal, was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The district police superintendent Y Raghubamshi said:“The head teacher has been arrested based on specific allegations. The case has been filed under the POCSO Act against. The accused teacher has been taken into custody by the police for four days after being presented in the Alipurduar POCSO court.”