Teacher held for ‘sexual harassment’
KOLKATA: A man who is a drama teacher by profession was arrested on Sunday for alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl in Bansdroni.
It is alleged that the accused Raja Bhattacharya in a local drama school had gained the trust of the girl and harassed her sexually between 2016 and 2019.
But Bhattacharya was still compelling the girl to meet him at a club in Garia where he used to repeat his offences by putting the victim in fear.
Recently, the girl told her parents and a complaint was lodged at the Bansdroni Police Station.
Bhattacharya was nabbed on Sunday morning and was produced at the
Alipore court. He was remanded to police custody till June 28.
Next Story