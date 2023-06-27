Teacher held for ‘sexual harassment’

KOLKATA: A man who is a drama teacher by profession was arrested on Sunday for alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl in Bansdroni.



It is alleged that the accused Raja Bhattacharya in a local drama school had gained the trust of the girl and harassed her sexually between 2016 and 2019.

But Bhattacharya was still compelling the girl to meet him at a club in Garia where he used to repeat his offences by putting the victim in fear.

Recently, the girl told her parents and a complaint was lodged at the Bansdroni Police Station.

Bhattacharya was nabbed on Sunday morning and was produced at the

Alipore court. He was remanded to police custody till June 28.