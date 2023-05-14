Teacher held for securing job using fake documents

Malda: The police arrested a person for obtaining a job with false documents at Manikchak.



The accused is identified as Champa Mandal, a primary teacher and a resident of Haddatola village under the Manikchak Police Station.

She allegedly was working as a primary school teacher by presenting a forged caste certificate. She also spent a year and a half teaching at the school. However, the teacher was apprehended by police as soon as the act was discovered. On Saturday, the Manikchak Police Station sent the accused to the Malda District Court and began an investigation into the event. The accused was ordered to be held in police custody for four days by the court.

In the month of October of 2021, she joined Varnahi Primary School of Koryali circle which falls under the Harishchandrapur Police Station.

A complaint was filed against her in court for obtaining employment by presenting a forged caste certificate. The Malda Sub-Divisional Officer(SDO) filed a police report against the teacher, according to the court’s order. Following a preliminary inquiry, the Manikchak Police Station arrested the teacher based on the complaint.