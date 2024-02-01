Teacher held for ‘rape’ of minor

A school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a class VII student at a school in Bongaon of North 24-Parganas.

The accused teacher was arrested early on Wednesday morning from his residence. He was produced at the Bongaon Court and has been remanded to police custody for five days.

According to sources, the girl went to school on Tuesday like other days. After she returned home, her family members noticed some unnatural behaviour.

When she was asked about what happened, initially the girl did not say anything.

After comforting her for hours, the girl told her parents that a teacher at her school raped her on the pretext of giving her a book.

On Tuesday night, the girl’s family lodged a complaint against the accused teacher and early on Wednesday morning he was picked up by the cops from his residence in Bongaon.