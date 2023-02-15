Teacher held for forging documents to appoint his son

KOLKATA: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested a headmaster of a Murshidabad-based school on Tuesday for allegedly forging documents to appoint his son in the same school.



According to sources, the headmaster of Gotha Air School located at Suti block 1 Murshidabad has allegedly forged the recommendation letter for his son’s recruitment in the same school.

Over the issue, a Right to Information (RTI) appeal was filed. After getting the reply, it was found that the school inspector of the district did not issue any appointment letter in the name of the accused person Animesh Tiwary, son of headmaster Ashish Tiwary.

After getting the information, a PIL was filed at the Calcutta High Court. Justice Biswajit Basu directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the matter. Based on the court’s order, a case was registered by the CID and a probe started. During investigation, CID officers interrogated the former and present District Inspector (DI) of Schools along with other teachers and members of the governing body.