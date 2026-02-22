Teacher held for firing at kids, one injured

Kolkata: A primary school teacher was arrested in Murshidabad after he allegedly opened fire at a group of children playing near his house on Friday, injuring a boy in the hand.

The incident took place in Banipur under Raghunathganj police station. The injured child was taken to Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police identified the accused as Samir Kumar Mondal, a teacher at Umarpur Primary School.

According to police and locals, 10 to 12 children were playing in a vacant field in front of Mondal’s house when a ball hit his door. Angered, Mondal allegedly stepped out with an airgun and fired four to five rounds. As the children ran for cover, a boy was hit in the hand.

The injured child’s father, Biswajit Saha, alleged that Mondal had earlier objected to children playing near his residence as their ball often landed inside his premises.

Police reached the spot and detained Mondal and recovered the gun. Officers said the weapon appears to be an airgun and has been sent for forensic examination.

Mondal reportedly claimed he had fired to scare the children and had no intention of causing injury. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.