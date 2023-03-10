Teacher develops device to measure rainfall from indoor

RAIGANJ: No more going out in the rain. One can sit in the comfort of a room and measure rain accurately thanks to Biswajit Roy, a school teacher from Raiganj.



He has developed a digital rain gauge for his personal mini weather station by which one can measure rain accurately even by staying indoors.

The rain gauge has two units. “The outer unit is basically made for collection of rainwater and can be installed in the roof of a house or building. It is digitally connected with the indoor unit which measures and provides accurate readings. The whole device is made using very simple devices available in the market,” stated Roy.

This innovation has already attracted the eyes of experts and Biswajit Roy has already been invited for lectures by the Centre for Atmospheric Science. Biswajit Roy, who is a geography teacher of Raiganj Mohanbati High School since 1996, is a weather enthusiast from his teenage years. Measuring wind and rain has always been his obsession. He has made a mini weather station at his Milanpara home in Raiganj and named it “GALE.”

Biswajit Roy claims that his innovation has proved that one can make such digital equipment with basic knowledge of thermal sensors. He hopes that his efforts will inspire his students to become innovative in their life.

Now, he is working on an improvised version of an anemometer. This is expected to be ready in months.According to him “if my innovation inspires my students to try and come up with their own innovations that will be my greatest reward.”