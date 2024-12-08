Teacher death: Police question school principal

Kolkata: The police have questioned the principal of a school and other members of the management committee in connection with the alleged suicide by a teacher in Dakshineswar area of North 24-Parganas district, an officer said on Sunday.

The teacher, identified as 58-year-old school teacher Jasbir Kaur, was found hanging in her Dakshineswar apartment this Thursday. Police said that Kaur committed suicide following a live streaming on her social networking site in which she accused the principal and management committee members of mental harassment. “These people have been named in the FIR filed by the teacher’s brother at the Dakshineswar Police Station. He has alleged abetment of suicide in his complaint,” the police officer said. Kaur, who has been working in the school in the Dunlop area for more than two decades, was staying alone in the flat as both her sons live

abroad, he added. “The matter is under investigation.

We are talking to her neighbours and parents of students,” the policeman said.