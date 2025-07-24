Teacher accused of sexual misconduct arrested after students break silence

Alipurduar: A government school teacher in Alipurduar district has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing multiple female students over the past months. The accused, Bhaskar Pal, a geography teacher at the government school, was taken into custody from his residence on Thursday morning following a complaint filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to sources, students from Classes 8 to 12 had been silently enduring repeated instances of inappropriate physical contact during class and practical sessions. The situation reportedly worsened over time, prompting the girls to finally confide in their parents. Despite repeated verbal complaints from guardians, school authorities allegedly ignored the matter.

Some students also claimed that Pal used threats—such as the risk of failing in practical exams—to silence them.

Weeks ago, a group of girls reported the incidents to a female teacher, but no effective action followed, leading to growing frustration

among guardians. Eventually, the matter reached the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which alerted Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi. Acting on his advice, CWC officials visited the school and submitted a detailed report to the police, which led to the registration of a suo motu case.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the district. Despite the gravity of the allegations, neither the school’s faculty nor its managing committee has issued a statement.

One guardian, requesting anonymity, said: “His behaviour became unbearable. He intimidated the girls and we had no choice but to approach the CWC to protect our

children’s dignity.”