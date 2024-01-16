Tea worker’s widow receives govt job in Forest department

Alipurduar: The Forest department has shown support for the family of a tea worker who fell victim to an elephant attack. In May 2023, the state government decided to designate families affected by elephant attacks across the state as ‘Forest Volunteers.’



Recently, a woman named Lalo Munda from the Kalchini Tea Plantation in Alipurduar secured a contractual position within the Forest department, marking a significant development in North Bengal.

In June 2023 Lalo’s husband, Ranjit, was fatally mauled by a wild elephant near their home. At that challenging time, Lalo, with a six-month-old baby in her arms, found herself in a dire situation as the sole breadwinner of the family had been lost. In response to Ranjit’s demise, the Forest department provided a one-time compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh to his grieving widow.

Following the directives of the state government, the West Division of the Buxa Tiger Reserve initiated the documentation process for Lalo Munda. Upon receiving approval from the Finance department on Tuesday, Lalo was handed her official appointment letter by Parveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve West. Lalo Munda is now set to earn a monthly salary of Rs 12,000 in her newly-acquired position within the Forest department.

Expressing her gratitude upon receiving the appointment letter, Lalo Munda stated: “I was utterly helpless with my little child after the sudden demise of my husband. I feel much more secure now knowing that the Forest department is standing by my side.”

Parveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve West, commented: “This marks the first instance in North Bengal where someone has been included in the project and received a government appointment letter. I hope this vulnerable woman can now lead a more comfortable life.”