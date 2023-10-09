Tea workers union intends to seek state govt intervention for 20% bonus

Alipurduar: The conciliation meetings regarding the 20 per cent bonus for tea plantation workers had reached an impasse in the fourth round. If a decision is not reached in the fifth round meeting scheduled for Tuesday, the tea plantation workers’ organisation intends to seek intervention from the state government.



On Tuesday, the labour unions will hold their fifth round bonus settlement meeting with the 189 tea garden owners at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata. Initially, it was learned that the owners’ organisation, Consultative Committee for Planters Association (CCPA), had proposed giving a bonus of up to 15 per cent to the labour organisations in the meeting on October 6, up from their previous offer of 8.5 per cent bonus.

However, all labour organisations, including the Trinamool Tea Workers’ Organisation, refused to accept it. Nakul Sonar, the chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, stated: “Our stance remains firm — we will advocate for a 20 per cent bonus for the tea workers this year and we are unwavering in our commitment to nothing less. We are hopeful that Tuesday’s meeting will lead to a conclusion. If not, we will demand the state government’s intervention.”

Bidyut Goon, president of the Alipurduar district CITU, said: “The owners of the tea industry are attempting to deprive the labour force. This cannot be tolerated. We want a 20 per cent bonus for tea workers and our union also seeks intervention from the state government.”

Chinmay Dhar, chairman of the North Bengal Tea Association of India, stated: “The bilateral settlement agreement on the Puja bonus in the tea industry has not yet been finalised. There is a meeting scheduled in Kolkata on October 10. As the tea industry is facing a challenging year due to adverse weather conditions, along with decreasing market prices and demand for tea, every single garden is suffering losses. We request all the labourers and labour unions to consider our position.”