Tea workers protest over 6-month unpaid wages

Jalpaiguri: Hundreds of tea workers from four centrally-managed tea estates in the Dooars launched a protest on Sunday morning over unpaid wages, staging a sit-in demonstration in front of the respective garden managers’ offices. The agitation was organised by the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union and involved more than 500 workers from New Dooars and Chunabhati tea gardens. The four estates — New Dooars, Banarhat, Chunabhati and Karbala — are operated by Andrew Yule & Company, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Heavy Industries. Approximately 6,000 workers are employed across these gardens. From 8 am to 11 am, demonstrators gathered demanding immediate release of their pending dues. Workers alleged that wages have not been paid for the past six months, despite continued operations. “Our wages have been withheld for half a year. Yet, we kept working. This has crossed the limit of tolerance,” said Nadira Kami, a worker from Chunabhati Tea Garden.

Joining the protest, staff members highlighted further grievances. Mintu Sengupta, senior staff at Chunabhati, said: “Provident Fund deposits have been stalled since July 2023. No replacement workers are being hired, and damaged staff quarters remain unrepaired. That’s why we stand with the workers today.” Protesters warned of intensified action. Kanika Rautia of New Dooars said: “We blocked NH-17 two months ago. Management promised to pay by May 29 after our May 27 blockade, but nothing happened. If payments aren’t made by Monday, we will resume the highway blockade — this time indefinitely.” Sanjay Kujur, central leader of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, added: “Workers protested even during the Prime Minister’s visit to Alipurduar on May 29. Six months of wages for workers and three months of salaries for staff remain unpaid. Management keeps making hollow assurances and the Centre has remained silent. If unrest escalates, the Central Government and estate authorities will be fully responsible.”