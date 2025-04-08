Tea workers launch foot march demanding pending PF arrears

Alipurduar: Tea garden workers under the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union have launched a foot march demanding the release of long-pending Provident Fund (PF) dues. The protest will culminate in a gherao of the Jalpaiguri Regional PF office on April 11. Two separate marches began Tuesday morning — one from Sankos Tea Garden in Alipurduar near the Assam border and the other from Ellenbari Tea Garden in Jalpaiguri. Covering nearly 200 tea gardens, both groups will meet at Goyerkata in Jalpaiguri district on April 10, before marching to the PF office.

At the Sankos launch, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, Trinamool Tea Garden Workers Union president Birendra Bora Oraon, INTTUC Alipurduar district president Binod Minj, Madarihat MLA Jayaprakash Toppo and other leaders led a 5-km march to Newlands Tea Garden. Leaders alleged that despite massive PF dues, no action is being taken against garden owners. They also claimed a broker nexus is active within the Jalpaiguri PF office.

“We will walk through every tea garden, raise awareness about the Central government’s negligence and highlight the initiatives taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for tea garden welfare,” said MP Prakash Chik Baraik.

Union president Birendra Bara Oraon added: “Thousands of tea workers are unable to claim their PF due to minor errors such as spelling mistakes in their documents. We demand Central-level rectification camps, similar to the ‘Duare Sarkar’ model, to streamline document corrections and PF claims. The broker system must also be dismantled.”

The Alipurduar march will pass through Kumargram, Kalchini, Madarihat and Birpara. The Jalpaiguri group will move via Chalsa and Nagrakata.

Labour minister Malay Ghatak and INTTUC State President Ritabrata Banerjee are expected at the April 11 gherao.