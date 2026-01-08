Tea worker escapes death in leopard attack; another leopard is found dead

Jalpaiguri: A tea garden worker narrowly escaped death after being attacked by a leopard in Nagrakata, while another leopard was found dead following a suspected fight over a mate in the Matiali block.

On Wednesday morning, Chaiti Oraon was plucking tea leaves with fellow workers in the Kabuli Danga area of Nagrakata Khasbasti when a leopard suddenly pounced on her from behind. Displaying remarkable presence of mind, she immediately lay face down and covered herself with a sack of tea leaves. As a result, the leopard failed to bite her neck but managed to injure her ear.

Hearing her cries, other workers rushed to the spot. Sensing danger, the leopard released her and fled into the forest. Chaiti Oraon was rescued and taken to Sulkapara Rural Hospital in Nagrakata block, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a leopard was found dead at the Nageswari Tea Garden under the Matiali block. Forest workers of the Khunia Range recovered the body from a drain inside the tea garden on Wednesday morning and sent it to the Lataguri Nature Interpretation Centre for post-mortem examination.

According to local resident Jaydeep Mahali, two leopards were heard fighting violently in Section No. 20 of the garden late Tuesday night. “Terrifying roars echoed for a long time and later turned into groans. The next morning, one leopard was found dead,” he said.

Khunia Range Ranger Sajal Kumar Dey stated that the injured worker is receiving treatment as per government norms, with medical expenses to be borne by the forest department. He added, “The deceased leopard was a fully grown male and is suspected to have died during a fight with another leopard. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem.”