Tea worker assaults 9 minors over bird death allegation

Siliguri: A tea garden worker allegedly assaulted nine minors after accusing them of killing a bird. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Roy Para area in Atal Tea Estate, Naxalbari when the worker spotted the children holding a dead bird. Alleging that the minors were responsible for its death, the worker reportedly confronted them and beat them up.

Upon receiving news of the incident, the families rushed to the location and rescued the minors. One of the children, who sustained serious injuries, was immediately taken to Naxalbari Rural Hospital for treatment. The attack has sparked widespread anger and concern in the local community. Tensions escalated further when, after the assault, the accused allegedly demanded money from the families of the

injured children.

Residents and family members have lodged a written complaint at Naxalbari Police Station based on which an investigation has been started.