‘Tea production rises by 100% in North Bengal gardens’

Alipurduar: Tea production in North Bengal has witnessed a significant increase, with some gardens reporting up to a 100 per cent rise in output, bringing optimism to the industry. The first flush production in February has been notably strong, particularly in the Terai-Dooars region, alongside Darjeeling.

As every year, the tea industry eagerly anticipates the first flush, which marks the beginning of the production cycle. Favourable weather conditions in February have played a crucial role in boosting yields. While some areas of Terai and Dooars received rainfall, the overall winter was milder compared to last year.

The minimal temperature variation between day and night has also helped reduce pest infestations and plant diseases. Industry experts believe that one or two additional spells of rain in March could further improve production.

According to initial reports from tea estates, production has increased by 80-100 per cent in various gardens across Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts.

Workers have also plucked more leaves compared to their average yield last year. With around 200 tea gardens in the plains, nearly all have reported higher production than in 2024.

Chinmay Dhar, North Bengal Chairman of the Tea Association of India, expressed his optimism but highlighted concerns about market conditions, stating: “We are very happy. The weather has been favorable. The production is promising, and most tea gardens have seen a good yield. However, despite the increase in output, the tea market remains sluggish. Many gardens are struggling to achieve profitability.”

Last year, adverse weather severely impacted tea production in North Bengal, leading to significant losses. The industry remains hopeful that a similar situation will not repeat this year. Meanwhile, a recent Tea Board meeting discussed export prospects, with expectations that a record 30 crore kg of tea leaves will be exported from India in 2025.