Tea plantation workers to receive 16% bonus amid industry challenges as agreement is finalised

ALIPURDUAR: After five rounds of meetings, a Puja bonus agreement for tea plantation workers has been successfully reached. While last year’s bonus was set at 19 per cent, this year, workers will receive a 16 per cent bonus. This agreement was accepted by the Central Committee of Plantations Association (CCPA) and all tea workers’ unions, considering the current challenges within the tea industry.

The agreement was finalised on Thursday night at 11 pm, with representatives from each trade union present to sign the document. A total of 176 tea gardens in the plains participated in the agreement. Of these, 104 gardens will distribute the 16 per cent bonus. However, 72 gardens classified as financially weak have requested to offer bonuses at a lower rate. A separate meeting commenced at 1 pm on Friday at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce to address the bonus agreement for these gardens.

This year, tea production in North Bengal has faced significant setbacks during the first eight months, raising concerns about the bonus. Initially, the tea plantation owners proposed a 10 per cent bonus, which was rejected by the trade unions, leading to inconclusive discussions in the first four meetings. Ultimately, following extensive negotiations, the 16 per cent figure was agreed upon. Chinmay Dhar, North Bengal chairman of the Tea Association of India, stated: “The tea industry is in crisis. Despite this, we are able to offer a 16 per cent bonus. We remain optimistic that tea garden workers will be satisfied, as they will receive nearly the same amount as last year.”

Prakash Chik Baraik, Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, emphasised the challenges faced this year, noting: “Production in tea gardens has decreased by 22 per cent due to weather issues. A 16 per cent bonus is modest given the circumstances.”Alipurduar BJP MP Manoj Tigga, acknowledged the difficult situation, stating: “We have accepted the 16 per cent proposal, considering both industry and labor interests.” This year, the bonus will be calculated based on a daily wage of Rs 250, an increase from last year’s Rs 232. Workers are expected to receive a bonus of approximately Rs 13,000.