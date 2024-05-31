Tea plantation resident gears up for World Boomerang Championship in the USA

Alipurduar: The World Boomerang Championship is set to commence on July 6, taking place in Colorado, USA. Bhagaban Das Toppo, a resident of Patkapara Tea Plantation in Alipurduar district, is gearing up to participate in the event. His family members and the neighbours are elated at this achievement of Bhagaban Das, despite their modest means.

Expressing his aspirations, Bhagaban Das Toppo said: “I hail from a family of tea garden workers. As a child, I was fascinated by the boomerang after watching it in the hands of Mowgli, the lead character in the Jungle Book cartoon. Despite the lack of coaching or training facilities in Alipurduar, I learned the art from a coach in Delhi. Following my success in the national championship in Chennai in 2023, I earned the opportunity to represent my country in the world championship in the United States. While my passport is ready, the lack of funds has hindered my ticket booking. Any form of assistance would be greatly appreciated.”

Bhagaban Das Toppo showcased his talent at the National Boomerang Championship held in Chennai in December 2023. His success in that event earned him a coveted spot in the World Championship in the United States.

However, although his participation in the tournament is confirmed, he is yet to secure the necessary funds for travel expenses, which amount to Rs 3 lakh. Despite efforts, neither the Indo-Boomerang Association nor Bhagaban Das himself have been able to arrange for the air tickets. Bhagaban Das used to tend to the family’s cows daily and dedicated approximately four hours to practicing boomerang throwing in the field adjacent to his house. Currently, his family comprises his mother and two brothers.