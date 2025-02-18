Tea industry reacts to Centre’s ‘misleading’ data on closed gardens

Jalpaiguri: The tea industry has raised concerns over discrepancies in data presented by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry regarding the number of closed tea gardens in North Bengal. The figures, provided in response to a question raised by Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga in the Lok Sabha on February 11, differ from ground realities.

According to Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, six tea gardens in Jalpaiguri district and ten in Alipurduar district are closed. However, data from the state Labour department indicate that only two gardens in Jalpaiguri and three in Alipurduar are currently shut.

The mismatch has sparked reactions from tea workers’ unions and industry representatives. The Centre’s report, uploaded on Parliament’s digital portal, lists Manabari, Raipur, Sonali, Bamandanga, Tandu, Kumlai and Samsing as closed in Jalpaiguri.

However, only Sonali and Raipur remain shut, as per local authorities. In Alipurduar, the report states that Madhu, Joy Birpara, Rahimabad, Dheklapara, Lankapara, Raimatang, Dalmore, Dalsingpara, Kalchini and Ramjhora are closed, whereas only Ramjhora, Lankapara and Dheklapara remain non-operational.

Adding to the controversy, tea gardens such as Dalmore, Kalchini and Raimatang in Alipurduar, which reopened recently, are still listed as closed. Similarly, Samsing, Kumlai, Manabari, and Bamandanga in Jalpaiguri, operational for years, are misrepresented.

Nakul Sonar, chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, criticised the inaccurate data, stating: “During an election rally in Birpara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to reopen the closed tea gardens of Dooars.

However, no visible steps have been taken. The gardens that reopened were revived by the state government. Misleading data from the Centre undermines state efforts and affects the tea industry.”

The Consultative Committee of Planters Association (CCPA), representing tea garden owners, also expressed concern. Amitangshu Chakraborty, CCPA’s North Bengal convenor, stated: “The state Labour department has accurate records. Policy decisions must be based on factual data. Had the Centre consulted state authorities, the correct picture would have emerged.”

Meanwhile, MP Manoj Tigga, who raised the question in Parliament, said: “I sought details on closed tea gardens and government measures. It is a crucial issue but I have yet to receive the minister’s

official response.”