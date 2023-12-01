Tea industry in North Bengal prays for rain

Alipurduar: Rainfall throughout the year has been relatively low, with dry weather persisting into early winter. Tea garden owners are praying for rain in the tea plantations from December to February, as the only alternative for survival is the costly method of artificial irrigation.



There has been virtually no rain in the tea belt of North Bengal since October 10, leading to low humidity in the air and dry conditions at the beginning of winter.

However, according to tea garden authorities, this year’s rainfall is lower than in previous years, causing significant losses for the tea industry. Rains of around 2 inches in December would be a boon for the tea industry, providing relief from artificial irrigation for at least 20 days. This would allow the funds allocated for irrigation to be utilised in other sections of the gardens, ensuring wet soil and adequate water for new tea plants. The benefits would be particularly pronounced for the weaker tea gardens in the belt without artificial irrigation systems. Additionally, the prolonged absence of good rainfall has resulted in diseases and pest infestations in tea plants across all gardens. An inch or two of rain would mean fewer diseases and pests, and the tea gardens would yield good first flush leaves from March.

Chinmay Dhar, North Bengal Chairman of Tea Association of India (TAI), stated: “We are eagerly anticipating the rain. It would be a boon for the tea industry, promoting normal plant growth, especially for small plants in new plantations, and saving a considerable amount spent on artificial irrigation. Sick and weak tea plantations would find relief, as not all gardens can afford the hefty cost of artificial irrigation.”

Sanjay Bagchi, Secretary of the Dooars Branch Indian Tea Association (DBITA), emphasised: “There is no alternative to normal rainfall. The unpredictable weather patterns are detrimental to the tea industry. We are eagerly waiting for rain, and hopefully, there will be some in the next 7 days.”

Although the sky was cloudy in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on Friday, the weather forecast provides no sign of hope for the northern tea belt.