Tea industry crisis in North Bengal sparks concerns

Alipurduar: The tea community in North Bengal has raised serious concerns about the state of tea plantations in the region. Some tea garden owners fear that several plantations may again become inactive between December and February, the lean season.



Mahendra Bansal, the president of the Terai Indian Planters Association (TIPA), expressed his worries, stating: “The tea industry in North Bengal is in a state of crisis and we anticipate it may worsen between December and February. New gardens could also face stagnation. The Central Tea Board’s approach to the tea industry in North Bengal has been perceived as careless, and questions are arising about the role of the Central government. Since 2015, the allocated Central government subsidy of about Rs 400 crore for the tea industry in North Bengal remains unreceived. We recently went to Delhi and raised the issue with the Union Ministry of Industry and Commerce. Despite nine years of correspondence, we have not received the subsidy. If we were to receive this Rs 400 crore, it would greatly benefit the struggling tea plantations in the North Bengal hills, Terai, and Dooars.”

Before Durga Puja, a section of tea plantation owners expressed apprehension about the weak tea plantations in North Bengal. Currently, approximately 18 tea gardens in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts are either completely closed, non-operational, or facing complications regarding bonuses. These 18 tea gardens are considered quite weak and experts estimate that there are at least 100 similarly struggling tea gardens in North Bengal.

Chinmay Dhar, Chairman of the North Bengal of Tea Association of India (TAI), stated: “Compared to last year, tea prices in the country’s market have decreased this year. The country’s tea exports are also declining, while the prices of coal, diesel and fertilisers have increased. Last year, the daily wage for tea plantation workers was Rs 232, which has risen to Rs 250 this year.

Naturally, owners of sick and weak tea gardens are facing significant challenges. Unfortunately, the Central government’s involvement in the tea industry of North Bengal remains minimal. We suggest that the Tea Board play a more active role in these changing circumstances.”