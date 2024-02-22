Tea gardens pray for rain as first flush season nears

On Wednesday and Thursday, a very light drizzle occurred over Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling plains. However, this rain proved insufficient for the first flush of the tea gardens. Tea planters are hoping for a minimum of 3 inches of rain in the last week of February to ensure a successful first flush.

If there is 3 inches of rain in the tea gardens in the next 7 days, similar to last year, they will be able to harvest good tea leaves for this year’s first flush. This sentiment is widely shared among the approximately 200 tea gardens in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Siliguri. Despite experiencing minimal rainfall in the last 48 hours, it has not been beneficial for the tea gardens at this point.

Chinmay Dhar, North Bengal chairman of the Tea Association of India (TAI), stated: “We are hoping for substantial rain before the start of March. This will lead to a robust production of first flushes. Early spring rains are crucial for tea gardens, especially considering the lack of rainfall in 2023. Gardens are collectively praying for favourable weather at the beginning of this year.”

Tea garden authorities emphasise that rain in the next seven days will not only enhance the first flush but also result in substantial cost savings for irrigation. Additionally, it will help reduce pest infestation and improve soil moisture.

Despite the hopes of the tea industry, the Indian Meteorological Department has not provided encouraging news. The Weather department forecasts clearing skies from Saturday onwards.

Dr Gopinath Raha, head of the Indian Meteorological Centre in Gangtok, stated: “On Thursday, scattered rain occurred in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts. There is a likelihood of thunderstorms in Darjeeling district on Thursday, with light rain expected in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Friday. While temperatures will drop slightly in other districts, the sky is expected to clear from Saturday, returning to normal conditions.”