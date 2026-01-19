Tea garden workers’ union steps up minimum wage stir in North Bengal

Darjeeling: The Hamro Hill Terai Dooars Chiyabari Shramik Sangh (HHTDCSS), an affiliate of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), on Monday intensified its agitation demanding the immediate implementation of statutory minimum wages for tea garden workers across the Hills, Terai and Dooars regions of North Bengal.

As part of the protest, union members took out a rally that culminated in a sit-in demonstration at the Shramik Bhawan in Dagapur, Siliguri. During the programme, a delegation of the union submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Labour minister Malay Ghatak through the office of the Additional Labour Commissioner.

The memorandum, dated January 16, seeks urgent intervention for the enforcement of minimum wages for tea garden workers, who are currently paid a daily wage of Rs. 220. After deduction of the provident fund (PF), the effective wage is even lower, pushing families into acute financial distress.

Addressing the gathering, HHTDCSS central committee president D.K. Gurung said the struggle would continue until the government fulfils the long-pending demand. “In today’s era of rising prices of all essential commodities, it is impossible for a family to survive on a daily wage of Rs. 220. Because of this, many workers are being forced to migrate outside the region in search of work,” he said.

According to the memorandum, PF deductions from workers’ wages have not been deposited in several tea gardens. The union claimed that around 25 gardens in the Hills and nearly 75 in the Terai and Dooars have defaulted in depositing both workers’ deductions and the employer’s matching contribution, in violation of the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act.

The union also criticised what it termed a “step-motherly” attitude towards tea workers, pointing out that while workers in other sectors receive minimum wages, tea garden workers continue to be deprived of statutory protection. It further expressed concern over public announcements on wage hikes made by political leaders without statutory backing, alleging that such statements have misled workers and created false assurances.

Gurung said the Additional Labour Commissioner assured them of taking all possible steps from his side. Gurung warned that Monday’s sit-in was only the beginning. “If the government fails to listen to our voices, we will chalk out larger programmes involving workers from the Hills, Terai and Dooars. We stand under the national flag and demand justice for our livelihood, dignity and survival,” he said.

The union reiterated that it has no political agenda and will continue its movement until statutory minimum wages are implemented in the tea gardens of North Bengal.

As per a survey conducted by the Tea Board of India, 2.39 lakh permanent and another 94000 temporary workers form the workforce in the 449 tea gardens in the organised sector of North Bengal.