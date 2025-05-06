Tea garden workers protest over long-pending PF arrears

Siliguri: Mounting frustration over long-pending Provident Fund (PF) dues has reignited protests by tea garden workers across North Bengal, with demonstrations erupting in front of the Regional PF office near Siliguri Junction on Monday.

The protest, spearheaded by the Trinamool Cha Bagan Shramik Union — affiliated with the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) — drew strong political participation, including Moloy Ghatak, the state Labour minister, Ritabrata Banerjee, the state president of INTTUC, Nirjal Dey, the district president of INTTUC and others. Addressing the gathering, Ghotok launched a scathing attack on alleged corruption and mismanagement within PF offices, calling them “the new nests of political doves” in a biting reference to rampant brokerage activities. He promised decisive action against intermediaries accused of extorting money from tea workers, warning: “Those who are asking for money — give us their names, and we will put them in jail.”

They raised allegations against the Union government that the government is not disclosing the details of the PF amount, which indicates corruption. The protest highlighted deep-seated grievances over unpaid PF dues running into crores of rupees. “The tea sector has crores locked up in PF arrears. Workers have been deprived of their rightful dues for years and yet the authorities continue to sit idle. Some tea garden owners are involved in corruption with the help of BJP leaders,” said Ritabrata Banerjee. He further noted that tea workers often face harassment when trying to access their PF funds. A memorandum was handed over to officials at the Siliguri PF office during the demonstration.

On the other hand, regarding the minimum wage issue, the minister said: “The state government has formed a minimum wage committee but they couldn’t come to a resolution in six years.

Therefore, the responsibility has been given to the State Productivity Council, who will prepare a report and suggest a minimum wage amount based on which the next step will be taken.” The tea gardens that are facing PF-related issues are Tirhanna, Nishchintapur, Singijhora, New Chamta, Bhojanarayan, Gangaram, Naxalbari, Thanjhora, Sukna, Kamala, Gayaganga, Bijlimoni and Atal.