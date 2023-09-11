Tea garden worker killed in jumbo attack

Jalpaiguri: A tea garden worker died in an elephant attack that occurred on Sunday night in a Dara line at Chalsa Tea Garden in the Matiali Block of Jalpaiguri. The deceased was identified as Prem Naik (40 Years). After the incident, the elephant reportedly went on to attack a ration shop and two houses in the area.



It was reported that the elephant had emerged from the Chapramari Forest, adjacent to the tea garden, and entered the labor line of Chalsa Tea Garden on Sunday night. At that moment, Prem Naik was outside his house and encountered the elephant, leading to the fatal attack.

Local police from the Meteli Police Station, along with the forest personnel of the Khunia squad, arrived at the garden. Prem Naik was initially taken to Mangalbari Rural Hospital and later transferred to Mal Super Specialty Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the same night, the elephant also attacked the houses of Santosh Chhetri and Dhiraj Kumal in the area, as well as PK Bansal’s ration shop.

Dipendra Shrestha, the welfare officer of Chalsa Tea Garden, stated: “The deceased was a permanent worker at the plantation.

On behalf of the Forest department, the declaration of compensation to the family of the deceased will be made in accordance with

government norms.”