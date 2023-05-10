Tea garden occupied govt well, allege locals

Residents of a tea garden have alleged that the tea garden has occupied a government well and is using it for irrigation purposes in the Kumarsingjot area of Kharibari block under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, thereby depriving them of water from the well. The administration has assured to look into the matter.

The Kharibari Community Development Department had installed several wells for the locals. A well has been installed in the Kumarsingjot area too. Residents have alleged that an iron lid has been put on the well and the garden people were using the water for irrigation. As a result of which the locals are deprived of the water from the well.

Sanjay Roy, a resident of the area said: “We do not have access to drinking water, as Biswajit Chowdhury, owner of the tea garden, has covered up the well. We want the administration to take stern action against this.”

Meanwhile, Chowdhury, denying the allegations, said: “I did not lock up the well. The administration has put a lid on it. As it is in my land, I took the advantage of using the water.”

Niranjan Barman, the BDO of Kharibari said: “I did not receive any written complaint about this. If such a thing has happened then action will be taken after proper investigation. Government wells have been made for public use. Not for private use.”